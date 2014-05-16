May 16 An Indiana man was sentenced on Friday to
eight years of home detention after being convicted of raping
his wife when she was asleep and likely drugged, prosecutors
said.
A jury found David Wise, 52, of Indianapolis, guilty on
April 30 of six felonies - one count of rape and five counts of
deviate conduct, according to Peg McLeish, a spokeswoman for the
Marion County prosecutor's office.
Marion County Superior Court Judge Kurt Eisbruber imposed a
two-year suspended sentence plus eight years of home detention
for the rape count. Ten-year suspended sentences were imposed
for each of the remaining counts.
"We had hoped for some prison time," McLeish said.
This means Wise will only be allowed to be at home or at
work, with limited travel allowances. His whereabouts will be
monitored by a GPS device attached to his person, according to
McLeish.
Wise was charged in 2011, after his now ex-wife told police
she found three sex videos of her in Wise's cellphone taken
while she was asleep, according to court documents.
The woman told police she believed Wise had been drugging
her for about three years before their divorce in 2009, when she
began to wake up often with a pill dissolving in her mouth,
according to court documents.
The woman said that Wise initially denied his actions, but
then told her he had been drugging her and having sex with her
while she was unconscious.
Wise served 250 days in prison between his arrest in 2011
and his trial, McLeish said.
A defense attorney for Wise was not immediately available
for comment.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by David Gregorio)