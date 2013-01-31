By Susan Guyett
| INDIANAPOLIS
INDIANAPOLIS Jan 31 An Indiana police officer
said he does not know how Dani the deer slipped into the wild
before the state could execute her, but he does not think he
should be prosecuted in the case.
Neither do 60,000 other people who are demanding online that
charges be dropped.
Jeff Counceller and his wife were charged with illegal
possession of a wild animal for bringing the injured fawn to
their Connersville home more than two years ago. They have said
they planned to nurse her back to health and release her.
When the Indiana Department of Natural Resources sent an
officer to their property last summer to kill Dani under
department rules, she was gone from her pen. The Councellers
have said they do not know who left the gate open, but it was
not them. Dani has been in the wild since then.
Indiana state law prohibits handling wild animals without a
permit because there is a threat of disease transmission.
"At the end of the day, the deer survived and that's all
that matters," said Jeff Counceller, a Connersville police
officer. "She's getting to live a hopefully long life and that's
all that matters."
Outrage over the charges sparked a change.org online
petition with more than 30,000 signatures and a Facebook page
"Drop Charges Against Connersville Police Officer" with more
than 36,000 "likes" on Thursday.
A legal defense fund received more than $2,100 in pledges (here)
and the couple made an appearance on "Good Morning America."
Indiana Governor Mike Pence has asked for a review of the
case, his press secretary Kara Brooks said.
"I never wanted it to balloon as it has," said Jeff
Counceller. "I just wanted to be treated fairly, and I don't
think I have been because I am a police officer."
Indiana Department of Natural Resources spokesman Bill
Browne said the department could not comment on ongoing
litigation.
(Reporting by Susan Guyett; Editing by David Bailey and Barbara
Goldberg)