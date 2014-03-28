March 28 Nine employees were injured Friday in a
release of nitric acid from a 250 gallon tank at a Rolls-Royce
aviation engine plant in Indianapolis, authorities said.
Eight of the injured people were taken to hospitals and one
person was treated at the scene, the Wayne Township Fire
Department said on its twitter feed. All were in stable
condition, it said.
A "pressurized release" of nitric acid occurred on the
manufacturing floor in one of the Rolls-Royce plants,
company spokesman Joel Reuter said. The cause of the leak was
not clear, he said.
None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening,
Reuter said.
Nitric acid is a toxic liquid that can cause serious burns.
The plant was evacuated due to air quality concerns, but the
readings later were found to be within safe levels and it was
turned back over to Rolls-Royce, the fire department said.
Reuter said a second and third shift at the plant had been
canceled.
(Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Editing by David
Bailey and Grant McCool)