By Brendan O'Brien June 24 One person was killed on Monday in an explosion at a fertilizer plant in rural northwestern Indiana, according to local authorities. The explosion occurred at about 1:30 p.m. CT (1830 GMT) at a Co-Alliance fertilizer plant in Union Mills, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department said. One fatality has been confirmed and all others who were at the plant at the time of the explosion have been accounted for, according to LaPorte County Sheriff's deputy Neil Lachmund. Lachmund said the cause of the blast is unknown. Co-Alliance officials were not immediately available for comment. The plant is located about 70 miles (113 km) southeast of Chicago. Two months ago a fertilizer plant explosion in West, Texas killed 14 people and injured about 200. (Reporting By Brendan O'Brien; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)