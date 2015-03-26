(Adds officials calling it the biggest outbreak in state
history, raises total cases)
By Steve Bittenbender
March 26 Indiana's governor on Thursday
authorized the short-term use of a needle-exchange program in a
rural county to combat the biggest outbreak of HIV infections in
state history, all tied to intravenous prescription drug abuse.
Republican Governor Mike Pence said he personally opposes
needle-exchange programs but signed an emergency order allowing
one recommended by federal health officials to be used in Scott
County in southern Indiana near the Kentucky border.
Scott County has recorded 80 HIV cases since December, all
tied to injected drugs. Under the order, which lasts 30 days,
the county can set up a needle-exchange program with the state
health department limited to suppressing the outbreak. HIV is
the virus that causes AIDS.
Pence said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention recommended the program and he was willing to support
one if county officials want it.
"This is all hands on deck," Pence told a news conference.
Such programs provide intravenous drug users with sterile
needles in an effort to prevent infections from the sharing of
contaminated needles. Some opponents of such programs say needle
exchanges encourage drug use.
The county in past years has reported fewer than five new
HIV cases annually, according to state statistics.
A state health department spokeswoman said this is believed
to be the worst HIV outbreak on record for Indiana. It is unique
also because officials say all the cases have been tied to
intravenous drug use.
Initial cases were diagnosed after people injected
themselves with the powerful painkiller Opana, which contains
oxymorphone, officials said. People also have become infected
after injecting other drugs including methamphetamine, officials
said.
Scott County officials say they have been fighting
narcotics, and in particular prescription drug use, for several
years, and the HIV outbreak has raised the level of concern.
Since December, the county about 35 miles north of
Louisville, Kentucky, has had 71 confirmed HIV cases and nine
preliminary positive results. Officials fear up to 100 cases
could be identified.
(Reporting by Steve Bittenbender in Louisville, Kentucky;
Writing by David Bailey; Editing by Will Dunham)