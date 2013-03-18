By David Dawson
| INDIANAPOLIS, March 18
Oklahoma quarterback Steve Davis, who led the Sooners to
national college football championships in 1974 and 1975, was
one of two men killed when a corporate jet crashed in northern
Indiana on Sunday, local officials said on Monday.
Investigators on Monday were probing the cause of the crash,
in a residential area near South Bend, Indiana's regional
airport. The crash damaged two houses, and the cockpit and
fuselage became embedded in a third house, spilling jet fuel.
The crash forced about 250 residents from their homes and
parts of the area remained restricted on Monday.
St. Joseph County Coroner Randy Magdalinski identified the
two men killed as Davis, 60, and Wesley Caves, 58, both of
Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Caves was the owner of Digicut Systems, a Tulsa company that
provides window tint and clear overlay paint protection film for
the automotive after market.
Two other passengers on the jet and a woman on the ground
were injured and remained hospitalized on Monday. Jim Rogers was
in serious condition and Christopher Evans in fair condition,
while Diane McKeown was in good condition at South Bend Memorial
Hospital, a spokeswoman said.
Former Oklahoma head football coach Barry Switzer mourned
Davis' death in messages released on Twitter and Facebook. After
playing football, Davis spent 18 years as a college football
broadcaster before going into private business.
"He was a great role model for young people on and off the
field," Switzer said. "He was my first quarterback, had an
outstanding career, and he will be missed."
Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Elizabeth Isham
Cory said the jet's pilot had reported electrical problems and
made repeated attempts to land at the South Bend airport before
the plane stalled and crashed.
The National Transportation Safety Board has taken control
of the investigation into the crash. Todd Fox, the NTSB's
investigator-in-charge, was at the site on Monday morning.
