May 25 Two people were injured on Sunday during a robbery and shooting at a parking lot near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, just hours before the start of the Indianapolis 500, one of the most prestigious motor sports events, Indiana police said.

Two men camping in a parking lot in close proximity to the race track were attacked and robbed of their belongings by "multiple suspects," according to Lt. Trent Theobald of the Speedway Police Department.

One of the victims then "took chase of the suspects and was shot by one of the individuals," Theobald said. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, he said.

Police were still searching for the suspects and said the investigation was ongoing.

The violent robbery came a day after a 25-year-old man was shot and killed near the same parking lot during a fight, police said. A 19-year-old man from Indianapolis was arrested and faces murder charges, authorities said.

Speedway police said the victims in either incident did not appear to be ticket holders for the Indy 500 and emphasized that the 98-year-old event remains safe for families and car racing fans.

Billed as the "the Greatest Spectacle in Racing," the annual event draws campers, tailgaters and other visitors to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's adjoining parking lots and fields, Theobald said.

The Speedway does not announce attendance, but crowds inside the sprawling grandstands have been estimated at over 400,000. (Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere, editing by G Crosse)