INDIANAPOLIS, June 15 A fire at a sprawling downtown Indianapolis recycling plant, fueled by propane tanks and a massive stockpile of rubber tires, forced the evacuation of homes and businesses within a five-block radius on Saturday, officials said.

"It's an intense situation," said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Christopher Wilburn. "Fifty-five percent of the building has collapsed and from our standpoint it's pretty volatile."

The fire started Saturday afternoon at the two-story, three-block-long brick warehouse that houses Nationwide OTR Recyclers, police and fire officials said.

The building also has a number of businesses, including the recycling plant, which houses 85,000 square feet (7,900 square meters) of rubber tires and 60,000 square feet (5,570 square meters) of wood palettes, as well a 500-gallon (1,900-liter) propane tank and a number of smaller tanks, Wilburn said.

Indianapolis Fire Department spokeswoman Captain Rita Burris said as many as 20 explosions - likely from exploding propane tanks - have been heard coming from inside the building since the fire began.

She said the cause of the fire was unknown.

Smoke could be seen 20 miles (32 km) away from the burning building and stiff winds carried embers at least two miles (3 km) away, Burris said.

Residents and businesses in a five-block radius of the blaze were evacuated due to toxins in the smoke and sent to a nearby Red Cross shelter, Burris said.

Five neighboring fire departments helped battle the blaze.

Several federal agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency and the Center for Disease Control were on hand to provide support, including air and other safety tests.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries fighting the blaze, Wilburn said. (Additional reporting by Chris Francescani in New York; Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Bill Trott)