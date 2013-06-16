(Adds fire expected to smolder for days)
By Susan Guyett
INDIANAPOLIS, June 15 A fire at a sprawling
downtown Indianapolis recycling plant, fueled by propane tanks
and a massive stockpile of rubber tires, forced the evacuation
of homes and businesses within a five-block radius on Saturday,
officials said.
The fire started Saturday afternoon at the two-story,
three-block-long brick warehouse that houses Nationwide OTR
Recyclers, police and fire officials said. The blaze caused more
than half the building to collapse, said Indianapolis
Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Christopher Wilburn.
The building has a number of businesses, including the
recycling plant, which houses 85,000 square feet (7,900 square
meters) of rubber tires and 60,000 square feet (5,570 square
meters) of wood palettes, as well a 500-gallon (1,900-liter)
propane tank and a number of smaller tanks, Wilburn said.
By Saturday night, the fire was contained to the south side
of the building, and firefighters were working to keep the large
propane tank cool so it would not explode, Indianapolis Fire
Department spokeswoman Captain Rita Burris told reporters.
Crews expect the fire to smolder for several days and it may
be Monday "before they can get an actual handling on the
smoldering," Burris said.
Numerous explosions - likely from propane tanks - were heard
coming from inside the building since the fire began, Burris
said.
She said the cause of the fire was unknown.
Smoke could be seen 20 miles (32 km) away from the burning
building and stiff winds carried embers at least two miles (3
km) away, Burris said.
Residents and businesses in a five-block radius of the blaze
were evacuated due to toxins in the smoke and sent to a nearby
Red Cross shelter, Burris said.
Five neighboring fire departments helped battle the blaze.
Several federal agencies, including the Environmental
Protection Agency and the Marion County Health Department were
on hand to provide support, including air and other safety
tests.
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries fighting the blaze,
Wilburn said.
(Additional reporting by Chris Francescani in New York; Writing
by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Bill Trott)