* Includes 8 Boeing Apache AH-64D attack helicopters
* Apaches to help free flow of ships in Malacca Strait
* US to supply state-of-art Hellfire missiles
By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 The Obama administration is
proposing a potential $1.4-billion arms package for Indonesia,
including eight Boeing Co Apache AH-64D attack
helicopters, in a fresh tightening of security ties in a region
rattled by China's growing territorial assertiveness.
The deal would include fire control radars, common missile
warning systems, radar signal detecting sets and 140
state-of-the-art Lockheed Martin Corp Hellfire II
AGM-114R precision-strike missiles, the Pentagon's Defense
Security Cooperation Agency said in a notice to the U.S.
Congress published Friday.
Indonesia is Southeast Asia's most populous country and the
world's most populous Muslim-majority state. Plans for several
U.S. arms transfers to it have been announced since late last
year that would make Jakarta a more militarily capable regional
partner.
Indonesia would use the twin-engine Apache helicopters to
defend its borders, conduct counterterrorism and counter-piracy
operations, "and control the free flow of shipping through the
Strait of Malacca," the security agency said in its memo.
The proposed sale would provide Indonesia assets vital to
deterring external and other potential threats, the Pentagon
agency said.
The narrow and congested waterway is a potential choke point
linking the Indian Ocean to the South China Sea and Pacific
Ocean. The shortest sea route between the Middle East and
growing Asian markets, it washes the shores of Indonesia,
Malaysia and Singapore, and carries about 40 percent of the
world's trade.
Piracy, including attempted theft and hijackings, is a
constant threat to tankers, though the number of attacks has
dropped following stepped-up patrols by the littoral states.
REGIONAL SECURITY
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who announced the
planned Apache sale on Thursday without providing details on the
rest of the arms package, said it would boost a comprehensive
partnership with Indonesia and enhance security across the
region.
She spoke in Washington during a meeting with visiting
Indonesian Foreign Minister Marty Natalegawa.
Indonesia represents just part of an increasing U.S.
emphasis on the Asia-Pacific region for national security
planning as China presses its claims on disputed territory,
notably in the South China Sea.
The United States is also building Guam as a strategic hub,
deploying up to four shore-hugging littoral combat ships on a
rotational basis to Singapore and preparing a 2,500-strong
Marine Corps task force rotation as part of a growing military
partnership with Australia.
The arms and services called for under the $1.4 billion
Indonesia package will provide key elements required for
"interoperability" with U.S. forces, the security agency's
notice said.
Also included are "Identification Friend or Foe
transponders," 30mm guns and ammunition, communication
equipment, tools and test equipment, simulators, generators,
personnel training and logistics support services, the agency
said.
The Hellfire II, included in the package, is the primary
air-to-ground precision missile of its size for U.S. armed
forces as well as the Central Intelligence Agency's paramilitary
capabilities and many U.S. allies.
The notice of such a sale is required by law. It does not
mean that a deal has been concluded.
President Barack Obama announced in November plans to give
Indonesia 24 decommisioned Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jets,
with Jakarta paying up $750 million to upgrade them and overhaul
their engines, which are made by United Technologies Corp's
Pratt & Whitney unit.
The Pentagon moved in August to supply Raytheon Co
AGM-65 Maverick air-to-ground guided missiles and related gear
valued at $25 million for Indonesia's growing F-16 fleet.