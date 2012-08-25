* Jakarta seeks air-to-surface missiles in deal worth $25
million
* US is giving Indonesia 24 surplus F-16s
* Arms deal is part of U.S. bid to shape security in
Asia-Pacific
By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, Aug 24 President Barack Obama's
administration has proposed to sell air-to-surface guided
missiles and related gear to equip Indonesia's growing fleet of
U.S.-built F-16 fighter aircraft.
The sale, valued at $25 million, would be the latest U.S.
move to boost security ties with friends and allies in a region
stirred by China's growing military clout and territorial
assertiveness.
Indonesia has requested 18 AGM-65K2 "Maverick
All-Up-Round" missiles, 36 "captive air training missiles" and
three maintenance training missiles, plus spares, test equipment
and personnel training, the administration told the U.S.
Congress in a notice dated Wednesday.
The AGM-65 Maverick, built by Raytheon Co, is
designed to attack a wide range of tactical targets, including
armor, air defenses, ships, ground transportation and fuel
storage facilities.
"The Indonesian Air Force needs these missiles to train its
F-16 pilots in basic air-to-ground weapons employment," the
Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in the
notice to lawmakers.
The arms sale would contribute to making Indonesia "a more
valuable regional partner in an important area of the world,"
the security agency added.
Such notices of a proposed sale are required by law and do
not mean the sale has been concluded.
GIVING F-16s
The United States is giving, not selling, Jakarta two dozen
second-hand F-16C/D fighter planes to strengthen bilateral ties
and foster what the Pentagon has called a "much-needed"
capability to protect Indonesian air space.
Obama and President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono of Indonesia
announced the F-16 transfer near the end of a nine-day
Asia-Pacific tour that Obama used in November to re-emphasize
U.S. interests in the region.
The F-16s are decommissioned and no longer part of the U.S.
Air Force inventory. Once retooled and upgraded, they will boost
Indonesia's "interoperability" with the United States, the
Defense Department said at the time.
Interoperability is the extent to which military forces can
work with each other to achieve a common goal. The refurbished
aircraft add to Indonesia's existing fleet of 10 earlier-model
F-16s.
The quantities of missiles being sought by Indonesia would
support both the existing fleet and the 24 being provided as
U.S. surplus, the notice to Congress said.
Jakarta is paying up to $750 million to upgrade the
second-hand Lockheed Martin Corp fighters and overhaul
their United Technologies Corp's Pratt & Whitney-built
engines.
Indonesia, the largest country in Southeast Asia and the
world's most populous Muslim-majority nation, is only one part
of the growing U.S. emphasis on the Asia-Pacific region for
national-security planning.
The United States also is building Guam as a strategic hub,
deploying up to four shore-hugging littoral combat ships on a
rotational basis to Singapore and preparing what is to be a
2,500-strong Marine Corps task force rotation as part of a
tightening military partnership with Australia.