WASHINGTON Oct 23 U.S. President Barack Obama is expected to discuss climate issues when he meets with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday, the White House said on Friday.

The two leaders, who are scheduled to meet at the White House, are also likely to talk about trade, defense and maritime cooperation, White House spokesman Eric Schultz told reporters in a daily briefing. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Megan Cassella; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)