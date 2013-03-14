WASHINGTON, March 14 The United States on Thursday said it has asked the World Trade Organization to strike down import restrictions imposed by Indonesia on horticultural and animal products.

"Indonesia's import licensing requirements and quotas adversely affect a wide range of American agricultural exports and severely reduce Indonesian consumers' access to high-quality American products," U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said in a statement announcing the action.

(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Eric Beech)