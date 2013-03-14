Costa Rican coffee exports up nearly 6 pct in May
SAN JOSE, June 1 Costa Rican coffee exports rose nearly 6 percent in May to reach 182,180 60-kg bags, the country's national coffee institute ICAFE said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, March 14 The United States on Thursday said it has asked the World Trade Organization to strike down import restrictions imposed by Indonesia on horticultural and animal products.
"Indonesia's import licensing requirements and quotas adversely affect a wide range of American agricultural exports and severely reduce Indonesian consumers' access to high-quality American products," U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said in a statement announcing the action.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Eric Beech)
SAN JOSE, June 1 Costa Rican coffee exports rose nearly 6 percent in May to reach 182,180 60-kg bags, the country's national coffee institute ICAFE said on Thursday.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 Russia is open to discussing partially lifting its ban on tomato imports from Turkey provided the move does not harm its own farmers or investors, Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev told Reuters on Thursday.