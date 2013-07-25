July 26 At least 285 people in 11 states have
been sickened by a parasitic infection commonly linked to fresh
produce, and the exact cause of the outbreak has yet to be
pinpointed, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
said on Thursday.
Most of the cyclospora infections have been clustered in the
Midwest, with 138 cases reported in Iowa and 70 in neighboring
Nebraska. The remainder have been identified in Texas, Georgia,
Wisconsin, Connecticut, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, New Jersey
and Ohio.
The cause of the illness has not yet been identified, but
the parasite is most commonly found in fresh produce, including
fruits, vegetables and herbs, grown in tropical and subtropical
regions, according to Dr. Barbara Herwaldt, a medical
epidemiologist at the CDC.
"Because no food item has been implicated to date we're not
yet sure the cases in the various states are related," she said.
"Though it's quite likely that the cases in the Midwest might
be."
At least 18 people in three states have required
hospitalization from the cyclospora parasite, which causes an
intestinal infection called cyclosporiasis.
Cyclosporiasis is caused by ingesting food or water
containing a one-celled parasite that is too small to be
detected without a microscope. Symptoms include watery diarrhea,
vomiting and body aches.
The symptoms usually manifest within several days of eating
the contaminated food, and include diarrhea, cramps, nausea and
fatigue. If not treated, the illness may last from a few days to
a month or longer and patients have been known to relapse, the
CDC said.
The first cases were reported in Iowa in late June, with the
majority of the illnesses logged in early July. The CDC has not
released the age range of those infected, but said it was
working closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and
state officials to gather more information.
"We are carefully monitoring cases that are coming to our
attention now to see if there's any evidence the outbreak is
ongoing," Herwaldt said. "We don't know if it is and we are
following it very closely."
As a precaution, she encouraged people to thoroughly wash
produce before it is eaten to minimize the chance of infection.
The CDC also recommends that anyone with cyclosporiasis-like
symptoms seek medical treatment and ask to be tested for the
parasite.
"The good news is that the infection is easily treatable
with readily available antibiotics," Herwaldt said.
Most people with healthy immune systems recover from the
infection without treatment. Older people and those with
weakened immune systems might be at higher risk for prolonged
illness.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Barbara Goldberg
and Maureen Bavdek)