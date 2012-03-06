* Rates of C. difficile infection at historic highs
* Infections present in nursing homes, outpatient clinics
* Experts blame overuse of antibiotics
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, March 6 Many patients infected by
the deadly superbug Clostridium difficile, long thought to be
contracted mainly during hospital stays, are already exposed
when they are admitted to the hospital, U.S. infectious disease
experts said on Tuesday.
Rates of C. difficile, the most common hospital-based
infection in the United States, continue to climb. The infection
can cause severe diarrhea, inflammation and bleeding in the
colon, and death.
A new study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention found that half of the cases of C. difficile reported
by hospitals were present at the time a patient was admitted or
within the first three days of admission, suggesting they were
already infected when they entered the hospital.
C. difficile is linked to more than 14,000 U.S. deaths each
year, according to the CDC. The infections just in hospitals add
an extra $1 billion a year in health system costs.
While C. difficile has long been thought to be a hospital
problem, the new CDC report suggests patients can be exposed to
C. difficile in many healthcare settings.
In a large number of cases, patients were already exposed to
the infection in a nursing homes or outpatient clinics and then
admitted to hospital.
"A hospital is sort of at the mercy of the amount of C.
difficile that is coming in their front door," Dr. L. Clifford
McDonald, a medical epidemiologist at the CDC whose study
appears in the agency's Vital Signs report.
Hospital stays involving C. difficile infections as the
primary diagnosis more than tripled between 2000 and 2009,
fueled in part by more deadly strains of the drug-resistant
bacteria.
"C. difficile harms patients just about everywhere medical
care is given," CDC Director Dr. Thomas Frieden said in a
statement. "Illness and death linked to this deadly disease do
not have to happen."
Frieden said infection control measures and smart use of
antibiotics are needed in all of these settings to curb the
spread of C. difficile.
KILLING GOOD BACTERIA
C. difficile spreads from person to person on contaminated
equipment and on the hands of healthcare workers and visitors.
It is especially stubborn in hospitals because of the
widespread use of antibiotics, which kill protective bacteria in
the gut for months, allowing invaders such as C. difficile to
flourish.
"Nearly 50 percent of antibiotics are inappropriately
prescribed, killing off the natural protective bacteria in our
gut," said Dr. Jan Patterson, president of Society for
Healthcare Epidemiology of America.
He said historically high rates of C. difficile illustrate
the need to control the use of antibiotics.
"While we've seen other healthcare-associated infections
decline in recent years, this one has not," McDonald said.
McDonald and colleagues at the CDC studied the problem from
several different angles.
Using data gathered from some 700 hospitals reporting to the
CDC's National Healthcare Safety Network, they found that 52
percent of all the C. difficile infections were present when
patients arrived at the emergency department or showed up in the
first three days after they arrived.
Data from CDC's Emerging Infections Program, which collects
population-based data from eight geographic areas, showed that
less than 25 percent of all C. difficile infections started in
hospitals, but almost all - 94 percent - started in some form of
healthcare setting.
And a study of 71 hospitals in three states - Illinois,
Massachusetts and New York - showed that following CDC
guidelines for containing the infection, by wearing gloves and
protective clothing and curbing the use of antibiotics, cut
hospital infection rates by 20 percent.
The CDC recommends six basic steps for hospitals and other
health facilities to prevent the spread of C. difficile:
* Prescribe and use antibiotics sparingly.
* Test patients for C. difficile when they have diarrhea if
they are taking antibiotics or have been treated with
antibiotics in the past several months.
* Isolate C. difficile patients immediately.
* Wear gloves and gowns even during short patient visits
because handwashing and hand sanitizer may not kill the
bacteria.
* Clean patient rooms with bleach or another spore-killing
product.
* If transferring patients, inform the new facility of the
infection.
(Editing by Mohammad Zargham)