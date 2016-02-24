Feb 24 The U.S. bond market is signaling traders
anxious about weak inflation are pricing in the probability oil
prices would fall to zero in three years, according to a blog
from the St. Louis Federal Reserve published late Tuesday.
The U.S. consumer price index, the government's broadest
inflation gauge, has been stuck at historic low levels due to
the steep drop in energy prices since mid-2014. Earlier this
month, oil futures tumbled to their weakest in 12 years to below
$30 a barrel.
The yield premiums on regular Treasury bonds over Treasury
Inflation Protected Securities, known as inflation breakeven
rates, are proxies on investors' view on domestic price growth.
Two St. Louis Fed analysts estimated a barrel of oil would
worth be worth nil in a few years to match current breakeven
inflation expectations.
"According to our calculations, oil prices would need to
fall to $0 per barrel by mid-2019 in order to validate current
inflation expectations," St. Louis Fed economist Alejandro Badel
and research associate Joseph McGillicuddy wrote in their
article, "What Future Oil Price is Consistent with Current
Inflation Expectations?"
This estimate on crude prices stands in stark contrast to
the one implied by oil futures, which suggest they would climb
to more than $50 a barrel by mid-2019.
The St. Louis Fed analysts' projection was based partly on
the TIPS breakeven rates in December 2015 for the next 10 years,
an assumed 2.87 annual growth rate on of the CPI excluding
energy costs.
Last Friday, the Labor Department said the CPI fell 0.1
percent in January, bringing its year-over-year increase to 1.4
percent, its largest rise since October 2014.
Early Wednesday, the 10-year TIPS breakeven rate
was 1.32 percentage point, down 1 basis point
from late Tuesday, according to Tradeweb.
U.S. crude futures were down 3 percent at $30.82 a
barrel after Saudi Arabia ruled out an output reduction and an
industry report indicated domestic oil inventories reached a
record.
(Reporting by Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)