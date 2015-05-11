WASHINGTON May 11 A Republican senator on
Monday proposed that Congress create a new bank to overcome a
drought in federal infrastructure funds partly by using
voluntarily repatriated corporate dollars to help states finance
road and bridge projects.
The Build USA Act, the latest in a series of similar but
unsuccessful attempts to generate infrastructure funding without
raising taxes, would create an American Infrastructure Bank
(AIB) with a bipartisan board, including the U.S. transportation
secretary. The bill would also offer states more authority over
their own compliance with federal infrastructure requirements.
Aides to Republican Senator Deb Fischer of Nebraska, who
chairs the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Surface
Transportation, said she would introduce the measure on Tuesday.
The legislation comes as efforts to hammer out a new
comprehensive highway bill before a May 31 deadline have stalled
in Congress. Lawmakers, who have been unable to agree on how to
pay for infrastructure investment, appear likely to opt for a
temporary extension of current funding levels, according to
aides and administration officials.
"As millions of Americans sit in endless traffic jams and
travel on decaying bridges, our government continues to waste
time and money," Fischer said in a statement.
Like similar legislation introduced in recent years, the
Build USA Act would capitalize the AIB with corporate dollars
repatriated from overseas. Fischer's office said the sum could
total as much as $30 billion. The bank's board members, most of
whom would be appointed by Congress, could also raise capital by
issuing debt securities.
In a new twist, Fischer's aides said the legislation would
reduce regulatory hurdles by allowing states to decide whether
their projects comply with federal requirements for
environmental approval, construction design, right-of-way
acquisition and other procedures.
In exchange, a state would be required to remit federal
highway dollars to the bank over a three-year period and receive
back 90 cents on the dollar for core infrastructure projects.
The remaining 10 percent would be available as project loans at
below-market rates.
