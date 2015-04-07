(Adds quote from Crow)
By Megan Davies
NEW YORK, April 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co's
former OECD Infrastructure Investment Fund Chief Investment
Officer is starting an infrastructure alliance and has secured
$500 million of commitments from investors including Californian
pension giant CalSTRS, the partnership said on Tuesday.
The investment manager, named Argo Infrastructure Partners,
is founded by Jason Zibarras who left JPMorgan in 2013. It will
initially focus on low-risk investments in energy infrastructure
in Canada and the United States, including midstream, utilities
and contracted power assets and will target "really high grade
low-risk assets," Zibarras said.
Argo said in a statement that it has secured commitments
from investors including the California State Teachers'
Retirement System (CalSTRS) and has received a strategic
investment from Dallas-based investment office Crow Holdings,
controlled by descendants of the family of late real estate
developer Trammell Crow.
"The (Argo) alliance offers CalSTRS an opportunity to
construct a diverse portfolio of investments in North America,"
said CalSTRS spokesman Michael Sicilia, who added that CalSTRS
invested $250 million in Argo.
CalSTRS started investing in infrastructure in 2010 in order
to diversify its portfolio and had $1.3 billion of its $190
billion portfolio committed to infrastructure globally as of
2014, Sicilia said.
Infrastructure funds have been increasingly sought out by
investors including pension funds that are attracted to safer
assets, which offer higher yields than bonds, while there is a
constant need for many states and cities to upgrade transport
and building facilities.
"Infrastructure is a burgeoning sector with consistent and
growing demand across the U.S.," said Crow Holdings Chief
Investment Officer Mike Silverman in an emailed statement sent
by a colleague. Silverman added that investing alongside "the
highly experienced team at Argo and other institutional
partners, allows for advantageous access to this market."
Zibarras said the partnership he has founded differs from
traditional infrastructure investment funds both in terms of the
way it is set up and the fees it charges. The total cost of fees
plus expenses will be significantly lower than traditional
institutionally managed funds, Zibarras said.
"Traditional infrastructure funds are developed and packaged
and sold to investors, whereas here, we worked in partnership
with our initial investors to design the focus of the investment
target strategy, as well as a number of key features to increase
transparency," Zibarras said.
Zibarras expects to have one or two further large
institutional investors in the alliance, which has reached its
first "close" with the $500 million committed.
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Ken Wills and Chris
Reese)