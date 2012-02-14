* Controversy over transit funding must be resolved
* Transportation Secretary LaHood says House bill "terrible"
* Votes in House expected this week
By John Crawley
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 Republican leaders in
the U.S. House of Representatives will consider removing a
contentious funding provision in a multi-year $260 billion
transportation bill in a bid to ensure its passage in the
chamber.
With no Democratic support in sight and enough Republicans
balking at the provision because of an unpopular change in
transit construction funding, Republican leadership prepared to
open the floor to amendments this week.
Infrastructure spending has long been recognized as an
economic stimulus, and Republicans and Democrats are feeling
election-year pressure to create jobs.
The most recent figures from the Transportation Department
show that 27,000 jobs are created for every $1 billion in
federal spending on road, bridge and transit construction.
Congress has been unable to agree on a new law authorizing
long-term federal spending on transportation programs, which
usually runs for five or six years. The last one expired in 2009
and a series of temporary spending bills have filled the gap
since. The current one expires on March 31.
The five-year bill in the Republican-controlled House
contains a handful of "hot button" issues that insiders say must
be weighed carefully and possibly amended before leadership can
deliver a majority of votes necessary for passage.
A key stumbling block is a provision that would no longer
fund mass transit projects through the Highway Trust Fund - a
guaranteed revenue stream financed through federal gasoline tax
receipts.
Instead, the bill that headed to the floor would pay for
transit projects through a one-time, $40 billion transfer from
general tax revenues, and provide no future dedicated source of
funding. Money for future transit initiatives would be subject
to annual congressional budget flights, like scores of other
federal programs fighting for shrinking outlays of domestic
spending.
'BACK TO THE DARK AGES'
Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood, a former Republican
House member who has met with members on the legislation, told
reporters on Monday that the House version was "a terrible bill"
that "takes us back to the dark ages."
Democratic Representative Jerrold Nadler of New York
co-sponsored an amendment with Republican Steven LaTourette from
Ohio to strike the provision that they say would threaten
transit funding over the long term.
"To eliminate transit's dedicated funding stream and
relegate funding to the political machinations of the
appropriations process is, effectively, to kill transit
funding," Nadler said.
Even if the House manages to remove that obstacle and passes
the bill, transportation legislation faces an uphill battle in
Congress.
It will be a challenge to negotiate compromise legislation
with a two-year, $109 billion bill working its way through the
Senate. A Republican amendment to that highway proposal to force
approval of the Keystone XL oil pipeline is a likely flashpoint.
Neither chamber is incorporating a six-year, $476 billion
infrastructure proposal put forward on Monday by President
Barack Obama in his 2013 budget. The plan is similar in scope to
other proposals he and Democrats have proposed previously and
went nowhere in Congress.