* March 31 deadline for transportation legislation
* Boehner slows consideration of House bill
* Interest groups to step up lobbying
By John Crawley
WASHINGTON, Feb 17 U.S. lawmakers dug in
on Friday for a rough fight over transportation legislation that
was forced off the road by partisanship and skepticism about
where government is going to find the money to pay for
infrastructure improvements.
New uncertainty settled over the House and Senate about
whether members could bridge divisions over issues unrelated to
road, bridge and transit construction and put the
multibillion-dollar legislation back on track.
Congress faces a March 31 deadline to complete the matter
before the latest temporary federal law funding transportation
construction projects expires. Proponents are concerned that
election-year politics will by early spring push transportation
off the agenda.
"This legislation is too important for more delays," Senate
Majority leader Harry Reid said before lawmakers broke for a
weeklong recess. "We have to have bipartisan legislation."
Congressional leaders made transportation a priority for the
early part of this year as a way to create jobs in a tough
economy.
Expectations were high that both houses could pass their
respective bills quickly and move to the more difficult task of
negotiating a final, compromise plan.
But Republican efforts to use the legislation to advance
unrelated objectives surfaced this week and slowed the progress
of the Senate's two-year, $109 billion proposal. On Friday,
Democrats failed to combine road and bridge planning, financing
and transit aspects of the bill into a single package.
The technical setback for majority Democrats, which was
expected, draws out the process further than anticipated and
sets the stage for more work to appease conservatives.
It also gives Republicans more leverage and time to push
amendments Democrats call obstructionist, including one to
fast-track the Canada-to-Texas Keystone XL pipeline, which
President Barack Obama put on hold.
Another would reverse a White House rule guaranteeing free
birth control for women who work for religiously affiliated
employers.
VETO THREAT
House Republican leaders continued on Friday to pare
amendments that totaled more than 300 when voting on
transportation-related measures kicked off on Thursday.
The avalanche was partly responsible for Speaker John
Boehner's decision to slow consideration of the five-year, $260
billion House bill, with Republican support for the plan
surprisingly in doubt over funding questions and other issues.
"We'll give our members the chance to participate in the
debate and we'll finish this bill after the recess," Boehner
said.
The White House weighed with Obama threatening a veto of the
House bill.
The Obama administration objects to a number of House
provisions, including the Keystone plan and a proposal to open
the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska to oil drilling.
Republicans say new drilling could raise money needed to bridge
big gaps in transportation funding.
Both passed the Republican-led House on Thursday but face
stiff leadership opposition in the Senate.
Federal spending on transportation goes mainly to state and
local governments as reimbursement for projects they plan and
carry out. States are eager for a transportation funding
blueprint as temporary spending measures make long-term project
planning difficult.
Interest groups plan to lobby lawmakers over the Presidents
Day recess. The AAA auto club, which advocates for members on
highway infrastructure, said the March deadline was a cause for
nervousness.
"The message AAA clubs will be sending is pretty simple and
straightforward - act immediately to pass bill in both the House
and Senate when you get back to Washington," said spokesman
Peter Nonis.