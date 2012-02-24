* Republican leaders weigh smaller bill
* Drilling, pipeline provisions would stay
* Controversial transit plan would be dropped
By John Crawley
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 Republican leaders in
the U.S. House of Representatives may scale back a $260 billion
transportation bill in order to quell controversy and improve
chances of the measure winning approval in coming weeks.
Sources with knowledge of discussions on Capitol Hill said
on Thursday that House leaders may drop their five-year package
in favor of shorter and less expensive plans for road, bridge
and transit construction.
The Democratic-controlled Senate is simultaneously
considering a $109 billion measure over two years but House
leaders have not committed to a new timeframe or an amount, the
sources said.
House and Senate lawmakers left town last week for a 10-day
recess with prospects of passing a final transportation bill for
the first time since 2005 in serious doubt.
Controversies erupted in both chambers, prompting a threat
from the White House to veto any measure that resembled the
House bill as written.
However, congressional leaders say they still want to pass a
compromise transportation blueprint that will help create jobs
in a tough economy and end more than two years of funding road
and rail projects through temporary spending bills.
The current stop-gap measure expires March 31.
House leaders are weighing different scenarios but some
details of what is under discussion to improve chances of
passage emerged on Thursday.
If a smaller bill is pursued, the sources said the House
would kill its unpopular proposal to sever mass transit from its
long-time dedicated funding source.
The plan to change transit outlays generated sharp criticism
across party lines in recent weeks, surprising House leaders and
imperiling chances they could win approval of a bill.
Rank-and-file lawmakers are concerned that an alternative
funding arrangement for transit would short-change their states
at a time when local governments are scrambling for money to
keep those programs on track.
A smaller House bill also could result in states receiving
less money overall than they do now for highway and transit
projects due to less money from gasoline tax receipts and other
sources flowing into federal coffers to pay for such programs.
However, the House would keep a provision passed by the
chamber last week to expand offshore oil and gas drilling to
raise new revenues for transportation. That measure also
includes proposal to revive development of the Canada-to-Texas
Keystone XL oil pipeline that was put on hold by
President Barack Obama.
A spokesman for Speaker John Boehner said the Senate's
"unwillingness" to consider a larger bill may force the House to
change its plans. But Boehner remains committed to linking
expanded oil and gas development to infrastructure as a way for
Republicans to "stay on the offensive on energy and jobs."
The Senate bill does not include the energy provision but
there is an effort there to attach a proposal to revive the
Keystone pipeline.