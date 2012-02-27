By John Crawley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 27 Congress is not likely
resolve differences over pending U.S. transportation legislation
before a temporary law financing road, rail and bridge repair
expires on March 31, Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood said on
Monday.
The deadline has been a key incentive for House and Senate
leaders to complete work on a multi-year, multibillion-dollar
plan that has been slowed by questions about funding and
election-year politics.
"I don't see Congress passing a bill before that extension
runs out," LaHood told reporters following an appearance before
state transportation officials, who were in Washington to lobby
lawmakers over transportation funding.
If Congress is unable to meet the March deadline, it is
expected to pass another stop-gap measure to keep transportation
funds flowing.
The last long-term law authorizing federal payments to
states and local governments for road and transit construction
expired in 2009. Since then, transportation officials have
relied on a series of temporary stop-gaps to meet most
infrastructure financing needs.
The current measure running through next month was approved
last September, a timeframe thought adequate at the time for
Congress to approve a new transportation blueprint.
The federal government spends roughly $40 billion annually
for roads and $10 billion for transit.
States are eager for another multi-year law, which allows
them to plan and execute projects more efficiently.
But shortfalls in federal resources dedicated to
infrastructure financing have created divisions in Congress
about how much to spend on those programs and the best way to
pay for them.
Election-year politics has also sharpened the debate over
federal spending, and introduced unrelated, politically charged
issues into consideration of transportation bills in the House
and Senate over the past two months.
Both chambers return this week from a 10-day recess to work
on their competing plans. The Senate version would spend $109
billion over two years. A $260 billion, five-year proposal in
the House will be scaled back in coming days to improve
prospects of passage.
If separate bills are approved, then a House-Senate
committee would be appointed to the difficult task of
negotiating a final package.
The White House has threatened to veto any legislation that
includes certain energy and funding provisions currently written
into the House bill. Neither the House nor the Senate are
considering a long-term infrastructure proposal by President
Barack Obama.