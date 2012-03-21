* Proposal would renew construction funding for 3 months
By John Crawley
WASHINGTON, March 21 Republican leaders in the
U.S. House of Representatives agreed on Wednesday to renew
transportation funding temporarily to quiet a rank-and-file
rebellion and give Congress one last chance this year to pass
legislation to finance road, bridge and transit construction.
Transportation Committee Chairman John Mica said he would
propose a funding extension through June, giving House Speaker
John Boehner and fellow top Republicans more time to regroup
after a number of members balked at their transportation
proposal to spend $260 billion over five years.
Boehner, despite pressure by Tea Party conservatives seeking
to cut spending, has pushed for a massive highway and transit
bill in a bid to create jobs, certain to be a top issue in the
November election.
Congress faces a March 31 deadline to pass a longer-term
financing plan or renew temporary construction funding for a
ninth time since the last multi-year transportation law expired
in September 2009.
If the extension wins congressional approval, Boehner would
then have to decide whether to push forward with the unpopular
$260 billion Republican plan, postpone a long-term solution
until next year, or propose that the House adopt a two-year,
$109 billion bill that passed the Senate last week with strong
bipartisan support.
Mica supports the more robust approach than the Senate
adopted -- even though critics of the House bill question
whether federal resources can support $260 billion over five
years.
Mica, in a statement, said the goal was to "work toward a
responsible transportation bill that provides long-term
certainty."
Critics also are skeptical of a House proposal to expand
domestic oil and natural gas drilling as a way to raise money to
pay for infrastructure development.
Mica's extension would also allow the government to continue
collecting gasoline tax receipts, which flow into a trust fund
to pay for highway and transit construction.
Those revenues have dropped off sharply in recent years due
to fewer people driving in a sour economy and more
fuel-efficient cars and trucks on the road.
The shortfall has lawmakers sorting through alternative
possibilities for raising revenues, including proposals to close
certain tax loopholes, the expanded drilling plan and more
tolling.