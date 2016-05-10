May 10 America will fall $1.44 trillion short of
what it needs to spend on infrastructure through the next
decade, a gap that could strip 2.5 million jobs and $4 trillion
of gross domestic product from the economy, a report showed on
Tuesday.
The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) estimates
that through 2025, the United States has funded only about 56
percent of its needed infrastructure spending.
The nation needs to spend $3.32 trillion to keep its ports,
highways, bridges, trains, water and electric facilities up to
date but has funded only $1.88 trillion of that, ASCE said. The
shortfall rises to $5.18 trillion through 2040 without new
funding commitments.
U.S. GDP was $18 trillion in 2015, according to the
International Monetary Fund.
Examples of major U.S. infrastructure failures abound, from
Flint, Michigan's drinking water crisis to travel delays at New
York's decrepit LaGuardia Airport and the deadly 2007 I-35W
Mississippi River bridge collapse in Minneapolis.
Crumbling infrastructure "has a cascading impact on our
nation's economy, impacting business productivity, gross
domestic product, employment, personal income, and international
competitiveness," said the ASCE report, which is an update to
its previous report, released three years ago.
It also dampens families' disposable income. From 2016
through 2025, each household will lose $3,400 annually because
of infrastructure deficiencies, ASCE said.
Since its last report, most areas have been stable or shown
modest improvement and have been buoyed by recent federal, state
and local investments.
But surface transportation has worsened, with the gap
increasing compared to previous studies, the group said.
