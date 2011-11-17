* House plan seeks to lift ban on new offshore drilling
* Would pay for road, bridge upgrades over five years
WASHINGTON Nov 17 Republicans on Thursday
sought to lift a U.S. ban on new offshore oil and gas drilling
and use related royalties to help finance road and bridge
construction.
The plan, presented as a jobs bill and outlined by House
Speaker John Boehner, would blend three energy bills into one
infrastructure blueprint covering transportation upgrades over
five years.
Boehner called the proposal for expanding energy production
a responsible way to help pay for transportation programs,
which are under financial pressure due to declining gasoline
tax receipts.
The measure would also open part of the Alaska National
Wildlife Refuge to oil exploration and set rules for extracting
shale resources.
Boehner hopes to bring the measure up for a vote in the
Republican-led House before the end of the year.
The Obama administration has proposed a modest expansion of
offshore drilling. Lifting the drilling ban stands virtually no
chance of passage, however, in the Democratic-controlled
Senate.
A bipartisan $109 billion bill funding transportation
programs with gas tax receipts for two years has been proposed
in that chamber.
The Senate earlier this month rejected a $60 billion Obama
administration stimulus proposal for creating jobs through
infrastructure improvements.
Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood would not comment on
the House proposal in a conference call.
LaHood has been pressing former congressional colleagues to
pass a long-term transportation funding plan to pay for needed
infrastructure improvements.
The previous long-term law authorizing U.S. government
spending on transportation programs expired in 2009.
Construction has since been financed by a series of short-term
extensions that leave states less able to plan and budget
projects.
The current extension expires March 31.
(Reporting by John Crawley; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)