(Adds Transportation Department statement)
By Hilary Russ
NEWARK, N.J., April 19 To preserve federal
funding for critical rail projects, New Jersey and New York
senators on Wednesday asked U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine
Chao to examine firsthand the decaying train tunnels that
threaten to cripple regional travel if they fail.
In a letter to Chao, four Democratic senators, two each from
New York and New Jersey, asked Chao to visit before Republican
President Donald Trump's administration finalizes any federal
infrastructure package.
They also urged Chao to support Amtrak's Gateway Program,
which includes building a passenger rail tunnel underneath the
Hudson River in partnership with NJ Transit, the two states, and
their bi-state port authority.
That project, which had been fast-tracked by Chao's
predecessor in the administration of former President Barack
Obama, is considered one of the most important infrastructure
projects in the nation.
"We're teetering every single day on the brink of truly a
traffic Armageddon," U.S. Senator Corey Booker said at a news
conference in Newark's Penn Station about the invitation to Chao
he issued with New York senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten
Gillibrand and fellow New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez.
"The new administration has to come to the table with a
commitment to what is not just a New Jersey problem, not just a
regional problem, but really an American problem," Booker said.
The area is also a chokepoint on Amtrak's Northeast
Corridor, a key section of rail that connects Washington to
Boston.
The Transportation Department said in a statement that Chao
intends to tour a number of the country’s infrastructure
projects, including the Gateway site.
An important source of funding for Gateway and some other
U.S. projects is uncertain because Trump proposed cutting the
federal New Starts grant program in his initial budget plan.
Two NJ Transit train derailments in recent weeks, both the
fault of Amtrak, badly snarled commutes. They also prompted New
Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a Republican, to say he would
halt state payments to the national rail operator, from which NJ
Transit leases tracks.
At the news conference, a handful of protesters criticized
Christie for underfunding New Jersey transportation and
cancelling a previous rail tunnel project.
The governor on Wednesday blamed problems on "an absolute
failure of the federal government to stand up to their
obligations" to maintain infrastructure and said Amtrak is part
of Chao's responsibility.
He said he had spoken to Trump about the Gateway project.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)