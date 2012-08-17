WASHINGTON Aug 17 President Barack Obama is
sending $473 million to 49 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., for
transportation projects, pulling together funds that were
earmarked for them in past federal budgets but never spent, his
administration said on Friday.
States must tell the federal government how they will apply
the funds for highway, transit, passenger rail, or port projects
by Oct. 1 and then have a definite plan in place by Dec. 31.
Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood told reporters that
there are "any number of reasons the money wasn't spent," and
the funds could be used toward completing the earmarked projects
or new undertakings.
The department totaled the amount of unspent funds for each
state from fiscal 2003 through fiscal 2006, and will make that
aggregate amount available, he said, adding Wyoming did not have
earmarks in those budgets.
In a statement, the White House reiterated Obama's vow to
veto any future legislation containing earmarks, also known as
"pork."
After the public outrage over the 2005 "Bridge to Nowhere,"
in Alaska, lawmakers have shunned the practice of tacking
measures for projects in their home districts onto bills.
Congress agreed in 2011 to instate a two-year moratorium on
earmarks.
"We've heard it loud and clear from just about every member
of Congress: no more earmarks. So, no more earmarks. We got that
memo," LaHood said.
He added that after two years of spending $48 billion
through the 2009 economic stimulus plan on transportation, his
department is now seeking ways to fund capital works as it waits
for Congress to finish a long-term transportation
authorization. States and local authorities carry out the
majority of transportation projects.
"They need to be 'shovel-ready,'" he said. "We want people
to go to work now and we want the states to spend money as
quickly as they can."
When the housing bubble burst, many construction workers
lost their jobs. Obama has long touted investing in public works
as a way to employ them.
Recent data suggests that the construction industry's
recovery is uneven. Over the past 12 months, construction
employment rose in 18 states and Washington, D.C., declined in
31 states and was unchanged in Hawaii, according to the
Associated General Contractors of America.