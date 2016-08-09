NEW YORK Aug 9 Nearly half of registered U.S.
voters think American infrastructure has deteriorated in the
last five years, a national poll released on Tuesday found, with
Republicans taking the dimmer view.
While the poll showed that a bipartisan majority believes
more infrastructure funding would positively affect the economy,
those surveyed held different views on the nation's recent
infrastructure changes.
Forty-one percent of Democrats said infrastructure has
gotten worse over the last five years, while 53 percent of
Republicans took that view.
Republican voters tend to be older and male, and Democratic
voters younger and more diverse, said Kip Eideberg, vice
president of public affairs and advocacy for the Association of
Equipment Manufacturers, which commissioned the poll.
"The older voters tend to be more pessimistic and they tend
to have a view that it was a lot better in the past, whereas
younger voters tend to be more optimistic," Eideberg told
Reuters.
The poll surveyed 1,975 registered voters between June
17-20. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage
points.
Concern for infrastructure, however, varies among
generations. Seventy-three percent of those 65 and older rated
U.S. roads poor to fair, compared with 55 percent of 18-34
year-olds, it said.
When asked about innovation, millennials placed more
importance on vertical farms for producing vegetables in urban
areas, self-driving cars and drones, the report said. Older
voters felt most strongly about "smarter infrastructure."
Between 80 and 90 percent of those surveyed said roads,
bridges and energy grids are in "some or extreme need of
repairs."
More than 70 percent of respondents thought federal, local
and state governments should be doing additional work to improve
infrastructure across the nation.
Roads are "top-of-mind" to registered voters - regardless of
political affiliation, the poll said. It noted that voters also
believe bridges, railways, dams and water pipelines also require
repairs.
While the report shows bipartisan support for increased
infrastructure funding, a May report from the American Society
of Civil Engineers said the United States will fall $1.44
trillion short of what it needs to spend on infrastructure
through the next decade.
The ASCE also estimated that while the nation needs to spend
$3.32 trillion to keep its ports, highways, bridges, trains,
water and electric facilities up to date, it has funded only
$1.88 trillion of that.
(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Dan Grebler)