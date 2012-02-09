* Broad support for considering two-year, bipartisan plan
* White House supports Senate transportation bill
* Sharp differences with House bill
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 A bipartisan proposal
for the U.S. government to spend $109 billion over two years to
upgrade roads, bridges and transit systems and create jobs
easily cleared a crucial hurdle in the Senate on Thursday.
In a test of whether the full chamber would support
infrastructure legislation in a politically charged
election-year climate, the Senate voted 85-11 to allow the bill
to proceed to debate next week.
"This is a good vote," said Democrat Barbara Boxer, chairman
of the Public Works Committee. "But now the true test comes. We
have a lot of work to do complete this legislation."
Boxer appealed to lawmakers not to slow the measure down
with unrelated amendments.
"I've seen bills come to the floor and get loaded down. We
cannot afford to lose this bill."
The Senate version of the blueprint authorizing federal
spending on infrastructure improvements is backed by the White
House.
It is smaller than many lawmakers would like, but sharp
partisan wrangling over federal budget deficits and the limited
amount of government money available for construction projects
forced Boxer and other sponsors to restrict the bill's size and
duration.
The Senate plan contrasts sharply with a version also due
for consideration by the House of Representatives next week.
That proposal drafted by Republicans is for five years and would
spend $260 billion.
The last long-term law authorizing transportation
construction spending expired in 2009. The government has since
funded those obligations with a series of temporary spending
measures. The current one expires on March 31.