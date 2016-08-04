WASHINGTON Aug 4 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission on Thursday voted to limit interstate
inmate phone call rates - but set the cap at a higher level than
it proposed last year.
The FCC has spent a decade debating the issue, which has
been the subject of several federal court challenges involving
the phone calls of more than 2 million U.S. prisoners. The
revised caps would on average cut the price of a 15-minute phone
call for most inmates by nearly 35 percent, the FCC said. The
2015 FCC rate cap was put on hold by a federal court in May.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)