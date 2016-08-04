(Adds details on vote, quotes)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Aug 4 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission on Thursday voted to limit inmate
phone call rates - but set the cap at a higher level than it
proposed last year.
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler said the goal is to ensure "inmates
and their families have access to robust telephone service at
rates that are fair, just, and reasonable, while also allowing"
providers and correctional facilities to recover their calling
related costs.
The FCC has spent a decade debating the issue, which has
been the subject of several federal court challenges involving
the phone calls of more than 2 million U.S. prisoners. The
revised caps would on average cut the price of a 15-minute phone
call for most inmates by nearly 35 percent, the FCC said.
The 2015 FCC rate cap was put on hold by a federal court in
May.
The rates approved on a 3-2 vote are lower than an interim
cap put in place in 2013 on interstate calls of 21 cents a
minute.
The new rate cuts will apply to both interstate and
intrastate calls. State or federal prison rates will be capped
at 13 cents a minute, up from the 11 cents a minute proposed
last year.
The FCC orders cap rates at jails at 19 cents to 31 cents a
minute, depending on the size of the institution.
FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn said just 38 percent of
inmates stay in touch with their families while in custody - in
part because of the expensive price of prison calls including
additional fees.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis,
Bernard Orr)