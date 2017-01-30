NEW YORK Jan 30 A former analyst at Michael Dell's New York-based investment fund was convicted of insider trading on Monday, just a week after he was arrested for refusing to come to court to face trial.

John Afriyie, 29, was found guilty by a federal jury in Manhattan on securities fraud and wire fraud charges for misusing secret information about a deal that MSD Capital, named for the Dell Inc founder, was considering financing. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; editing by Diane Craft)