BRIEF-Keybridge Capital updates on investment in Molopo Energy
* Notes Molopo has recently requested a trading halt 'pending announcement of a strategic investment'
NEW YORK Jan 30 A former analyst at Michael Dell's New York-based investment fund was convicted of insider trading on Monday, just a week after he was arrested for refusing to come to court to face trial.
John Afriyie, 29, was found guilty by a federal jury in Manhattan on securities fraud and wire fraud charges for misusing secret information about a deal that MSD Capital, named for the Dell Inc founder, was considering financing. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; editing by Diane Craft)
ZURICH, May 30 As Novartis considers asset sales that could raise $50 billion, investors are worried any cash raised may give the Swiss drugmaker firepower for another unsuccessful megadeal.