By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, March 15
NEW YORK, March 15 A former human resources
consultant from Atlanta who admitted to participating in a $1.1
million insider trading scheme with a film producer avoided
prison on Tuesday, as a federal judge rejected prosecutors'
request for him to be incarcerated.
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan had argued that a sentence
of 37 to 46 months was reasonable for Scott Allen, who worked at
the large human resources consulting firm Mercer Inc prior to
his 2011 arrest.
But U.S. District Judge Deborah Batts cited Allen's
"charitable service and good works" and his family
responsibilities in imposing no prison time and ordering him
with the producer, John Bennet, to forfeit $1.18 million.
Allen, 49, in court apologized for his conduct.
"I made the most tragic mistake in my life eight years ago,"
he said. "I take full responsibility for my actions."
Allen pleaded guilty in 2012 to conspiracy and securities
fraud charges, admitting that he provided tips about
drug-company mergers that Mercer was consulting on to Bennett, a
film producer and former investment professional.
His plea came amid a string of cases against dozens of
people by the office of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in
a campaign against insider trading.
Prosecutors said Allen tipped Bennett about Takeda
Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's $8.8 billion acquisition of
Millennium Pharmaceuticals Inc in 2008 and Dainippon Sumitomo
Pharma Co Ltd's $2.6 billion deal for Sepracor Inc in
2009.
The tips enabled Bennett to make made more than $1.1 million
making illegal trades ahead of the merger announcements,
prosecutors said.
In exchange, prosecutors said, Bennett shared a cut of his
profits with Allen, who received more than $100,000 in cash.
Bennett pleaded guilty in 2011. He was sentenced last month
to time served.
Allen's sentencing had been delayed after he uncovered two
criminal schemes at Brightlink Communications, an Atlanta-based
telecommunications company, which hired him in 2011 after his
indictment.
In court papers, Allen's lawyer, Brian McEvoy, said his
client discovered in 2012 that Brightlink CFO Clive Marsh was
"conducting a large-scale scheme to embezzle company funds," and
contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Marsh pleaded guilty in 2013 to wire fraud and was sentenced
to 46 months in prison.
Allen has since 2013 meanwhile assisted the FBI in an
ongoing probe of a "potentially large-scale cyber fraud ring,"
McEvory wrote, after discovering someone hacked Brightlink's
network.
The case is U.S. v. Allen, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 11-0997.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)