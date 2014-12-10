(Adds comment from Preet Bharara)
By Nate Raymond and Emily Flitter
NEW YORK Dec 10 Insider trading cases may get
much tougher to prosecute after a U.S. appeals court overturned
the convictions of two former hedge fund managers, rocking the
foundations of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara's Wall
Street crackdown.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said
prosecutors presented insufficient evidence to convict Todd
Newman, a former portfolio manager at Diamondback Capital
Management, and Anthony Chiasson, co-founder of Level Global
Investors.
The court held that a trader or investor can only be
convicted if he or she knows the original source of non-public
information has received financial or other personal benefits of
"some consequence" in exchange for the tip.
That establishes a tougher standard that could make future
insider trading cases substantially harder to prove and pave the
way for one of Bharara's highest profile convictions involving a
former manager at SAC Capital to be tossed out.
The ruling raises the bar for prosecuting individuals who
are one or more layers removed from sources of confidential
information, said Marc Powers, a securities lawyer with
BakerHostetler, adding that prosecutors had been "pushing the
boundaries" in many recent such cases.
"The 2nd circuit appears now to be setting the government
straight," he said in an email.
Newman and Chiasson had been sentenced to 4-1/2 years and
6-1/2 years in prison, respectively, and had been out on bail
pending appeal.
The case had been closely watched among the white collar
defense community for whether the court would impose a
heightened standard for proof in insider trading cases.
It marked a blow for Bharara, whose office in a five-year
insider trading crackdown had secured convictions of 82 other
people, with one trial acquittal but no previous appellate
reversals.
Bharara in a statement said he was considering an appeal of
the ruling, which "will limit the ability to prosecute people
who trade on leaked inside information."
Bharara stressed the ruling would impact only a "subset of
our recent cases." Many cases had already been affirmed on
appeal, involved different facts or defendants who pleaded
guilty.
One defendant who may benefit from the ruling is Michael
Steinberg, a SAC Capital portfolio manager convicted in December
2013 and later sentenced to 3-1/2 years in prison. He was
indicted in the same conspiracy as Newman and Chiasson and has
raised similar arguments on appeal.
"The 2nd Circuit's decision clearly means that Michael
Steinberg is innocent of any crime and his conviction will be
vacated as well," said Barry Berke, Steinberg's lawyer.
Lawyers for Chiasson and Newman also praised the ruling.
"We are gratified that, going forward, others will benefit
from clearer rules in this area," Newman's lawyers Stephen
Fishbein and John Nathanson said in a joint statement.
'ERRONEOUS' JURY INSTRUCTION
Newman, 50, and Chiasson, 41, were found guilty in 2012 for
their roles in a scheme the government said reaped $72 million
in illicit profits after trading on inside information about
computer maker Dell Inc and chipmaker Nvidia Corp
.
Prosecutors said both men traded on tips they received from
analysts working at their hedge funds who were members of a
"corrupt circle" of investment firm analysts that traded
non-public information obtained from employees at various
companies.
At their trial, U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan did not
require proof that Newman and Chiasson knew insiders at Dell and
Nvidia received something in exchange for the information they
provided.
U.S. Circuit Judge Barrington Parker, writing for the
three-judge appeals panel, on Wednesday called that instruction
"erroneous," describing many recent government insider trading
cases as having involved individuals "many levels removed from
corporate insiders" who may have tipped them off about deals or
other non-public information.
While only courts in New York, Connecticut and Vermont are
legally bound by the ruling, the 2nd Circuit is the first
appeals court to address the issue and appeals courts across the
country could look to the ruling for guidance.
Jill Fisch, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania
School of Law, said the ruling was a message the recent insider
trading prosecutions had gone too far.
While traders should not be allowed to pay a corporate
insider for non-public information, she said, Wall Street
traders routinely "get a whole lot of information from people
that you talk to all the time."
"What basis could you possibly have for determining which
information you can use and which you can't?" she said.
The ruling could also add pressure for the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission to explain in greater detail which
behaviors on Wall Street count as insider trading, said C. Evan
Stewart, a partner at Cohen & Gresser in New York.
He said while the SEC does not write criminal laws, its
rules provide the standard for which criminal fraud laws can be
applied in insider trading cases.
U.S. officials have argued the rules are clear, but traders,
including Steven A. Cohen, founder of the firm called SAC
Capital until its recent rebranding, contend they are not.
"This is the 2nd Circuit saying there needs to be greater
clarity about what the law is here," Stewart said.
The case is U.S. v. Newman, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 13-1837.
