NEW YORK Jan 23 Federal prosecutors in New York
on Friday asked a U.S. appeals court to reconsider a landmark
ruling that curtailed their ability to pursue insider trading
cases and jeopardized several convictions.
Prosecutors under Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara
asked the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to grant a rehearing
in the case of hedge fund managers Todd Newman and Anthony
Chiasson, who in December won the reversal of their insider
trading convictions.
Prosecutors sought a rehearing by both the three-judge panel
that ruled for Newman and Chiasson as well as the full appeals
court, potentially 15 judges under its rules.
In their petition, prosecutors argued the decision broke
with U.S. Supreme Court precedent and "threatens the effective
enforcement of the securities laws."
Gregory Morvillo, Chiasson's lawyer, said he had "great
confidence in the opinion" and would await the court's response.
Newman's lawyer declined to comment.
The 2nd Circuit ruling held that prosecutors need to prove a
trader knew that the original source of a tip received a benefit
in exchange for the information.
It also narrowed what constitutes a benefit, saying it must
be of "some consequence" and cannot be only friendship - a
holding prosecutors wrote would "dramatically limit" their
ability to pursue cases.
Prior to the ruling, Bharara's office had secured 86
people's convictions for insider trading since October 2009. In
its wake, several defendants have sought to take advantage of
the decision in their own cases.
On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter in Manhattan
threw out the guilty pleas of four men accused of engaging in
insider trading ahead of IBM Corp's 2009 acquisition of
SPSS Inc.
Carter on Friday asked prosecutors to provide details about
their evidence as he considers whether to dismiss the case
altogether.
Newman, 50, and Chiasson, 41, were found guilty in 2012 for
their roles in a scheme prosecutors said reaped $72 million
through trading on inside information about computer maker Dell
Inc and chipmaker Nvidia Corp.
Prosecutors said both men traded on tips they received from
analysts working at their hedge funds who belonged to a "corrupt
circle" of investment firm analysts that traded non-public
information obtained from employees at various companies.
Prior to winning the appeal, Newman, a former portfolio
manager at Diamondback Capital Management, and Chiasson,
co-founder of Level Global Investors, had been sentenced to
4-1/2 years and 6-1/2 years in prison, respectively.
The case is U.S. v. Newman, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 13-1837.
