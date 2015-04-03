NEW YORK, April 3 A U.S. appeals court on Friday
rejected a request by federal prosecutors to reconsider a major
ruling that curtailed their ability to pursue insider trading
cases and jeopardized several convictions.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York denied a
petition by prosecutors to grant a rehearing in the case of
hedge fund managers Todd Newman and Anthony Chiasson, who in
December won the reversal of their insider trading convictions.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)