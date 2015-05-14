NEW YORK May 14 U.S. authorities brought
criminal charges on Thursday against an investment banker and
his father for allegedly engaging in insider trading ahead of
five health care mergers.
Sean Stewart, who worked at two different unnamed investment
banks during the period at issue, tipped Robert Stewart, his
father, about the mergers, enabling him and a business associate
to make $1.16 million, according to a criminal complaint filed
in Manhattan federal court.
