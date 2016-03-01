By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, March 1 A former hedge fund manager
who admitted to trading on non-public information about various
technology companies and became a cooperating witness in a
wide-ranging insider trading investigation was spared prison on
Tuesday by a federal judge.
Samir Barai, the founder of Barai Capital Management, was
sentenced by U.S. District Judge Deborah Batts in Manhattan to
two years of supervised release and ordered to forfeit $216,603.
Barai, 46, apologized for conduct that caused him to "lose
my good name and reputation," and made him one of dozens charged
by federal prosecutors under Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara during an insider trading crackdown.
"I paid a high price for these crimes," he said.
Barai pleaded guilty in 2011 to securities fraud and other
charges over a scheme that also involved Noah Freeman and Donald
Longueuil, two former portfolio managers at billionaire Steven
A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors hedge fund.
Prosecutors said the men were close friends who sought an
edge by pooling inside information they obtained about companies
including Nvidia Corp and Marvell Technology Group Ltd
.
Among the people who provided Barai and Freeman information
was Winifred Jiau, a consultant with Primary Global Research, an
expert networking firm that paired investors with industry
experts, many of whom worked for publicly-traded companies.
Prosecutors said Jiau, who was also a contract employee for
Nvidia, had formed an "investment club" with a finance employee
at Nvidia and Marvell, giving her access to details about its
financial results in 2007 and 2008 that she could pass along.
Barai's illegal gains totaled $3.91 million, prosecutors
said.
Jiau was convicted at trial and sentenced in 2011 to four
years in prison. Longueuil pleaded guilty and was sentenced to
2-1/2 years in prison in 2011. Freeman pleaded guilty and was
given a non-prison sentence in February 2015.
The case is U.S. v. Barai, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 11-cr-00116.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)