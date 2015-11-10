NEW YORK Nov 10 U.S. securities regulators have
accused two Chinese citizens at a peer-to-peer lending platform
of engaging in insider trading ahead of the announcement that
two companies had agreed to be acquired by private equity firms.
In a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court that was made
public Tuesday, the SEC said Zhichen Zhou, a web administrator
at Yooli.com, engaged in "highly suspicious" trading in the
stocks of MedAssets Inc and Chindex International Inc.
Both companies later announced private equity takeovers in
deals where one of the bidders had been TPG Capital LP, where
Yooli.com CEO Yannan Liu, Zhou's cousin, had previously worked,
the SEC said.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)