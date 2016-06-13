By David Ingram
NEW YORK, June 13 A federal appeals court will
consider on Monday whether a U.S. congressional committee and
one of its former staff are immune from having to cooperate with
an insider-trading investigation.
A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
plans to hear arguments on enforcing two subpoenas that the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sent to Congress as
part of its investigation. The arguments are scheduled for about
11 a.m. (1500 GMT) in New York City.
The case is a test of how far securities enforcers may go as
they try to police the murky world of so-called "political
intelligence," in which firms seek to gather and sell
information for traders.
The SEC is investigating the trading of Humana Inc
stock in 2013 ahead of a government announcement about physician
reimbursement rates, which affect the revenue of Humana and
other health insurers.
No charges have been brought in the insider-trading probe.
The SEC said in court papers that it believes a congressional
staff member at the time, Brian Sutter, "may have been a source"
of an early leak to a lobbyist at the firm Greenberg Traurig who
then passed the information to a Height Securities analyst, who
in turn alerted clients.
Sutter and his lawyer could not be reached for comment on
Friday. A spokesman for Humana also could not be reached, and a
spokeswoman for Greenberg Traurig had no immediate comment.
Height Securities said in a statement it has never received a
subpoena from, or been the subject of a formal order of
investigation by, the SEC.
Members of Congress and their staff are not immune from
prosecution under insider-trading laws.
But Sutter and his former employer, the U.S. House of
Representatives' Ways and Means Committee, are refusing to
comply with the SEC subpoenas for documents and testimony. Their
lawyers argue they are immune from such investigative tactics
because under the legal principles of sovereign immunity and
legislative independence they cannot be questioned without their
consent.
"The SEC remains free to investigate any alleged
congressional insider trading in a host of ways," such as
obtaining materials from investment funds, the lawyers wrote in
court papers.
SEC lawyers argue a ruling in favor of congressional
immunity could be abused by corrupt lawmakers. That would
"defeat the right of the public to honest representation," the
lawyers wrote.
A lower court ruling, now under review, said in November
that the committee and Sutter were required to generally comply
with the SEC subpoenas.
