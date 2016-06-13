(Rewrites throughout with questions from judges at hearing)
By David Ingram
NEW YORK, June 13 A federal appeals court fired
skeptical questions on Monday at a lawyer for a U.S.
congressional committee and a former staffer who argued that
Congress is immune from having to cooperate with an
insider-trading investigation.
During a hearing, a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals appeared to lean in favor of forcing
Congress to comply at least somewhat with two subpoenas from the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The case is a test of how far securities enforcers may go to
police the murky world of "political intelligence," in which
firms seek to gather and sell information for traders.
The SEC is investigating trading in Humana Inc stock
in 2013 ahead of a government announcement about physician
reimbursement rates, which affect Humana and other health
insurers.
In court papers, the SEC said it believes a congressional
staff member at the time, Brian Sutter, "may have been a source"
of an early leak to a lobbyist at the Greenberg Traurig law
firm, who then passed the information to a Height Securities
analyst, who in turn alerted clients.
Lawmakers and their staff are not immune from prosecution
under insider-trading laws.
But Sutter and his former employer, the U.S. House of
Representatives' Ways and Means Committee, refused to comply
with subpoenas for documents and testimony.
Their lawyers argued that they should be shielded from such
investigative tactics because, under the legal principles of
sovereign immunity and legislative independence, they cannot be
questioned without their consent.
Circuit Judge Richard Wesley asked if Sutter went beyond
protected activity in talking to the lobbyist.
"I don't care what his job was at the Ways and Means
Committee; he wasn't in charge of insider trading," he said.
William Pittard, a lawyer for Sutter and the committee, said
it was not the court's role to question the motives of
congressional staff.
SEC lawyer Jeffrey Berger told the court that a ban on
insider trading by Congress would be an "empty shell" if the
regulator lacked the power to investigate.
The appeals court is expected to rule in the next several
months.
A Humana spokesman could not be reached for comment. A
Greenberg Traurig spokeswoman declined to comment. Height
Securities said in a statement it has not received a subpoena
from or been formally investigated by the SEC.
