By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. prosecutors have
concluded that a former Wyoming Retirement System chief
investment officer's insider trading guilty plea is no longer
valid following a major appellate ruling limiting the ability of
authorities to prosecute insider trading cases.
Prosecutors in a letter filed on Friday in Manhattan federal
court said they believed admissions John Johnson made in 2013
about his trading ahead of a technology merger were
"insufficient to support the guilty plea" following the ruling.
But the prosecutors under Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara said they were still prepared to take Johnson to trial
if he does not enter a new plea.
U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni has scheduled a hearing
for Friday on the matter. Joshua Franklin, Johnson's lawyer,
declined comment on Monday.
The letter marked the latest fallout from a December ruling
by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York that
curtailed authorities' ability to crack down on insider
trading.
The court, in reversing the convictions of two hedge fund
managers, Todd Newman and Anthony Chiasson, ruled that
prosecutors must prove a trader knew the source of a tip
received a benefit in exchange for the information.
The court also narrowed what constitutes a benefit, saying
it must be of "some consequence" and cannot be only friendship.
Prosecutors are appealing the decision, which has led to
convictions being reversed or charges being dropped for seven of
the 93 insider trading defendants Bharara's office had pursued
since 2009.
Johnson pleaded guilty to securities fraud and conspiracy
charges. He later testified in the insider trading trial of
David Riley, former chief information officer of computer
equipment company Foundry Networks Inc, who was convicted in
October.
Prosecutors said Riley in 2008 told Matthew Teeple, then an
analyst at hedge fund Artis Capital Management, about Brocade
Communications Systems Inc's proposed $3 billion
acquisition of Foundry.
Riley told others, prosecutors said, including Johnson, who
testified that, before taking the Wyoming pension system job, he
traded in Foundry stock based on the tip.
But Johnson never said he knew Teeple's source, nor did he
acknowledge knowing Riley received anything for the tip. Last
month, Caproni questioned the sufficiency of the plea.
Prosecutors on Friday said if they took Johnson to trial,
they could prove "he consciously avoided knowledge of the
tipper's benefit."
Teeple pleaded guilty and was sentenced in October to five
years in prison.
The case is U.S. v. Johnson, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 13-cr-190.
