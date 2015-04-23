NEW YORK, April 23 A former Wyoming Retirement System chief investment officer was spared prison on Thursday after becoming a key witness in an investigation into a scheme to trade on insider tips supplied by a former Foundry Networks Inc executive.

John Johnson was sentenced to two years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan, entering a new guilty plea to conspiracy and securities fraud charges.

Caproni also ordered Johnson to forfeit more than $137,000 and undertake 50 hours of community service by speaking to law and business students about insider trading to "make sure they understand what the risks are."

"I understand I made a giant mistake and a significant lapse in judgment," he said in court.

Johnson, 48, testified in the 2014 trial of David Riley, Foundry's former chief information officer, who prosecutors say tipped a hedge fund analyst about the data-equipment maker's 2008 $3 billion acquisition by Brocade Communications Systems Inc.

The analyst, Matthew Teeple of Artis Capital Management, in turn told his employer and others, including Riley, who while unemployed and before joining Wyoming Retirement Systems earned $135,000 trading ahead of the deal's announcement, prosecutors said.

Riley was found guilty in October and is scheduled to be sentenced next week. Teeple pleaded guilty and was sentenced in October to five years in prison.

While Johnson admitted to the trading, he said he did not know the identity of Teeple's source, nor did he acknowledge knowing Riley received anything in exchange.

The lack of those facts took on new meaning after a major insider trading ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York in December.

The court, in reversing the convictions of hedge fund managers Todd Newman and Anthony Chiasson, ruled that prosecutors must prove a trader knew a tip's source received a benefit in exchange.

The ruling, which the government could take to the U.S. Supreme Court, has so far resulted in charges being dropped or convictions being overturned for seven of the 93 people charged by Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara's office since 2009.

Johnson nearly became the eighth, with prosecutors acknowledging his admissions in 2013 no longer were sufficient to support a plea.

Johnson instead on Thursday entered a new, more detailed plea, which Caproni accepted, saying he consciously avoided knowing Teeple engaged in what he presumed was "horse trade" with someone he assumed was a high-level Foundry executive.

The case is U.S. v. Johnson, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-cr-190. (Editing by Ted Botha)