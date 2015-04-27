(Adds details from court hearing, background on case)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, April 27 A former executive of Foundry
Networks Inc was sentenced to 6-1/2 years in prison on Monday
for leaking inside information about the data-equipment maker to
a hedge fund analyst.
David Riley, Foundry's former chief information officer, was
also fined $50,000 by U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni, who
said the case should demonstrate the risks that from engaging in
insider trading.
"The word has to be out in the business community that the
results if you do get caught are catastrophic," she said.
Riley, 49, was convicted in October in the most recent in a
wave of insider trading cases in federal court in Manhattan to
go to trial. He told the judge at Monday's hearing in Manhattan
that he continues to believe he is not guilty.
"I never intentionally or knowingly breached my fiduciary
duties or broke the law," he said.
Prosecutors said Riley in 2008 tipped an analyst at Artis
Capital Management about the unannounced plan for Brocade
Communications Systems Inc to acquire Foundry for $3
billion.
That tip to Matthew Teeple, along with prior tips about
sales figures at Foundry that Riley allegedly supplied his
friend, enabled the San Francisco-based hedge fund to earn $39
million, prosecutors said.
A jury found Riley guilty in October on conspiracy and
securities fraud charges. Teeple, 44, was sentenced later that
month to five years in prison after pleading guilty to
conspiracy to engage in securities fraud.
Both men are among the more than 80 people who were
convicted amid an insider trading crackdown pursued since 2009
under Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara.
The validity of some of those convictions was called into
question in December when the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
limited the ability of prosecutors to pursue insider trading
cases.
The court, in reversing the convictions of hedge fund
managers Todd Newman and Anthony Chiasson, ruled that
prosecutors must prove a trader knew a tip's source received a
benefit "of some consequence" in exchange.
Riley's lawyer, John Kaley, indicated in court Monday that
the 2nd Circuit ruling would form the basis for his client's own
appeal.
Riley previously urged Caproni to toss his conviction on the
grounds that she had instructed jurors they could find him
guilty if he provided information to maintain or further a
friendship.
Caproni, though, ruled that Riley obtained at least three
"concrete" personal benefits: contacts for a side business he
was developing, investment advice and help securing a new job.
The case is U.S. v. Riley, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 13-cr-00339.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)