NEW YORK, April 16 A former Wyoming Retirement System chief investment officer whose insider trading guilty plea was called into question after a major appellate ruling limited the reach of such laws has decided to enter a new guilty plea.

John Johnson, who previously admitted to trading on a tip about a $3 billion merger involving Foundry Networks Inc, has decided to re-enter his guilty plea, his lawyer said in a letter filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court.

The decision came after prosecutors in March conceded that admissions Johnson made in 2013 about his trading were "insufficient" to support his original plea given the appellate court's view on what constituted insider trading.

Joshua Franklin, his lawyer, told U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni in the letter that Johnson was prepared to plead guilty by April 23 and be sentenced immediately.

Both Franklin and a spokeswoman for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara declined to comment.

The letter came amid continued fallout from a December ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York that curtailed authorities' ability to crack down on insider trading.

The court, in reversing the convictions of two hedge fund managers, Todd Newman and Anthony Chiasson, ruled that prosecutors must prove a trader knew a tip's source received a benefit in exchange.

Prosecutors are mulling whether to seek review by the U.S. Supreme Court. The ruling has led to convictions being reversed or charges being dropped for seven of the 93 insider trading defendants Bharara's office had pursued since 2009.

Johnson, who previously pleaded guilty to securities fraud and conspiracy charges, became a key witness in the trial of David Riley, Foundry's former chief information officer, who was convicted in October.

Prosecutors said Riley in 2008 told Matthew Teeple, an analyst at hedge fund Artis Capital Management, about Brocade Communications Systems Inc's proposed acquisition of Foundry.

Riley told others, prosecutors said, including Johnson, who testified that before taking the Wyoming pension system job, he traded in Foundry stock based on the tip.

But Johnson never said he knew Teeple's source, nor did he acknowledge knowing Riley received anything for the tip.

Prosecutors have said that while his plea was insufficient, they could prove at trial he "consciously avoided knowledge of the tipper's benefit."

Teeple pleaded guilty and was sentenced in October to five years in prison.

The case is U.S. v. Johnson, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-cr-190. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Ted Botha)