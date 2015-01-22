(Adds background on case, details of ruling, lawyer comment)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Jan 22 A U.S. judge on Thursday threw
out the guilty pleas of four men accused of illegally dealing in
shares ahead of an IBM Corp acquisition, the first
decision in response to a landmark appellate ruling curtailing
prosecutors' ability to bring certain insider trading cases.
The decision raises the prospect that U.S. District Judge
Andrew Carter in Manhattan could dismiss the indictment against
the four men and a fifth defendant before a trial next month.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in December held that
prosecutors need to prove a trader knew that the original source
of a tip received a benefit in exchange for the information. It
also narrowed what constitutes a benefit, saying it cannot be
only friendship.
In the IBM case, prosecutors said a worker at IBM's law firm
told former Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc analyst
Trent Martin in 2009 that the company planned to acquire SPSS
Inc for $1.2 billion.
While the friend expected Martin not to tell anyone, the RBS
analyst bought SPSS stock and told his roommate, then Euro
Pacific Capital Inc trader Thomas Conradt, who in turn told his
colleagues, traders David Weishaus, Daryl Payton and Benjamin
Durant, authorities said.
Carter said the December ruling that reversed the insider
trading convictions of hedge fund managers Todd Newman and
Anthony Chiasson deserved "utmost consideration" and applied to
the case before him. He tossed out the guilty pleas of Martin,
Conradt, Weishaus and Payton. Durant was scheduled to go on
trial on Feb. 23.
Prosecutors said that because the information in the IBM
case was misappropriated from the insider and not provided
directly, the Newman decision did not apply. But Carter said it
"applies equally in misappropriation cases."
Prosecutors had in a Jan. 19 letter said Carter should
dismiss the indictment against all five men if he applied the
2nd Circuit decision. A hearing is scheduled for Friday.
Payton's lawyer, James Roth, said he is confident that a
dismissal is "mandated."
Carter's ruling is another setback for Manhattan U.S.
Attorney Preet Bharara, whose office had since October 2009
secured 86 convictions and guilty pleas for insider trading
before the appeals court decision.
A spokeswoman for Bharara declined comment.
The case is U.S. v. Conradt, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 12-cr-00887.
