By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 26 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission urged jurors on Friday to hold two former
New York stockbrokers liable for insider trading, in a test of
its ability to pursue such cases after an appellate court's
ruling reshaped the law.
At the close of a trial in Manhattan federal court, an SEC
lawyer urged jurors to hold ex-Euro Pacific Capital Inc brokers
Daryl Payton and Benjamin Durant liable for trading on a tip in
2009 that IBM would acquire SPSS Inc for $1.2 billion.
"They knew exactly what they were doing, and that what they
were doing was wrong," said David Axelrod, the SEC attorney.
Matthew Fishbein, Payton's lawyer, acknowledged the brokers
traded on the tip. But he said the trades were not illegal, a
position the defendants adopted after an appellate ruling
limited the reach of insider trading laws.
"Not every person who purchases stocks based on material
non-public information commits insider trading," Fishbein said.
The trial comes amid ongoing litigation over what
constitutes insider trading, an issue the U.S. Supreme Court
last month said it would review.
The trial followed a 2014 ruling by a federal appeals court
in New York holding that traders could be held liable only if
they knew a tip's source received a benefit of "some
consequence," not just friendship, in exchange.
That ruling, which overturned two hedge fund managers'
convictions, prompted prosecutors in a criminal case against
Payton, Durant and three other men to drop the charges. All but
Durant had pleaded guilty.
The SEC continued to press a related civil case against
Payton and Durant. It said they learned about the SPSS deal from
Euro Pacific colleague Thomas Conradt, who heard about it from
his roommate, Trent Martin.
The SEC alleged that Martin, a Royal Bank of Scotland Group
Plc analyst, learned about the news from a friend at IBM's law
firm, Michael Dallas, who expected Martin to not tell anyone.
Fishbein argued evidence showed Dallas intended Martin to
trade on the tip, making the SEC wrong in claiming Martin had a
duty to keep it secret.
Even if Martin did have such a duty, Fishbein said the
alleged benefits he received from Conradt for the tip, like
chores around the apartment, were inconsequential, nor did
Payton or Durant know about them.
But Axelrod said Martin like the others knew the
information's value.
"You don't get something for nothing in this world," he
said.
The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Payton et
al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
14-04644.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)