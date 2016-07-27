(Adds details from trial)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, July 27 The defense lawyer for a
former Wall Street investment banker charged with giving his
father inside information insisted on Wednesday that his client
had no intention of conveying trading tips while discussing his
work.
Defense lawyer Mark Gombiner told jurors in Manhattan
federal court that Sean Stewart, who worked at Perella Weinberg
Partners and JPMorgan Chase & Co, never intended to help
his father trade ahead of five unnannounced mergers.
Instead, Gombiner said Robert Stewart, the banker's father,
overlooked the trust his son placed in him and worked with
another man to make over $1 million executing trades based on
company names his son mentioned while discussing his work.
"He ended up betraying his son, as he was weak and foolish
and selfish," Gombiner said in his opening statement.
But Assistant U.S. Attorney Brooke Cucinella insisted that
Sean Stewart had set out to help his father gain an "illegal
edge" by giving him tips about healthcare deals he was working
on.
"It's not hard to get an A when someone has already given
you the answers to the test," Cucinella said.
The trial stems from one of several insider trading cases
pursued by Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara's office, which
has charged 107 people since 2009.
The trial is the office's first since it suffered a major
setback in 2014 when an appellate court limited the scope of
insider trading laws, causing charges against 14 people to be
dropped or dismissed.
Prosecutors contend Sean Stewart, 35, tipped his father
about five unannounced healthcare deals from 2011 to 2014,
enabling Robert Stewart and an acquaintance, Richard Cunniffe,
to make $1.16 million.
The case has already resulted in guilty pleas by Robert
Stewart, 61, and Cunniffe, 61, who, Cucinella told jurors,
cooperated with authorities and secretly recorded the elder
Stewart discussing the scheme.
In one recording, Cucinella said, Robert Stewart said his
son handed him inside information on a "silver platter."
While jurors are expected to hear those recordings of Robert
Stewart, they will not hear from him directly, despite a
subpoena by his son's attorneys.
Outside of jurors' presence, Robert Stewart invoked his
right against self-incrimination under the U.S. Constitution's
Fifth Amendment. No detailed reason was given.
U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who heard additional
closed-door arguments from the father's lawyer, ruled he
properly invoked the right despite his guilty plea to avoid
"further adverse consequences."
The case is U.S. v. Stewart, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 15-cr-00287.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby
and Dan Grebler)