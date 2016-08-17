NEW YORK Aug 17 A former Wall Street investment
banker was convicted on Wednesday for engaging in insider
trading by tipping his father off to unannounced healthcare
mergers, in a victory for prosecutors after an appellate ruling
made pursuing such cases harder.
Sean Stewart, who previously worked at Perella Weinberg
Partners and JPMorgan Chase & Co, was found guilty by a
federal jury in Manhattan on all nine counts he faced, including
securities fraud.
Stewart, 35, was one of 107 people accused of insider
trading since 2009 by prosecutors under Manhattan U.S. Attorney
Preet Bharara. His trial was Bharara's first since a 2014
appellate ruling narrowed the scope of insider trading laws.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Noeleen
Walder and Chizu Nomiyama)