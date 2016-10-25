By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 25 A former investment adviser at
an Oppenheimer Holdings Inc unit plans to plead guilty
on Tuesday to charges that he traded on inside information
supplied by a childhood friend working at Pfizer Inc,
according to his lawyer.
David Hobson, 47, will plead guilty in Manhattan federal
court to conspiracy and securities fraud charges over conduct
prosecutors said began while he was at Royal Bank of Canada
unit RBC Capital Markets and then continued at
Oppenheimer & Co Inc, Michael Bowers, his lawyer, said in an
email.
Hobson, a Providence, Rhode Island, resident, would be the
second individual to admit guilt in the case, after Michael
Maciocio, Hobson's friend at Pfizer, pleaded guilty in May and
reached a deal to cooperate with prosecutors.
The case was announced in June amid a resurgence of insider
trading cases this year in Manhattan, where prosecutors have
wrestled with a 2014 appellate ruling that limited the scope of
insider trading laws.
According to prosecutors, Hobson and Maciocio engaged in an
insider trading scheme from 2008 to 2014 based on information
obtained by Maciocio, a director of chemical research and
development at Pfizer.
In that job, Maciocio sometimes evaluated Pfizer's capacity
to manufacture drugs being developed by other companies Pfizer
considered potential acquisition targets or partners,
authorities said.
While Maciocio was not typically given the identity of a
company in a potential deal, with Hobson's help he performed
research to discern its identity, the indictment said.
After identifying the company, Maciocio then passed the
information to Hobson, his stockbroker, who executed trades in
accounts belonging to himself, Maciocio, and clients of
Oppenheimer and RBC, prosecutors said.
Trades by Hobson in the stocks of Medivation Inc, Ardea
Biosciences Inc and Furiex Pharmaceuticals Inc resulted in
profits of $180,000 for himself, $40,000 for Maciocio and
$150,000 for certain of Hobson's clients, prosecutors said.
The case is U.S. v. Hobson, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 16-cr-351.
